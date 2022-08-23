Going old school at Dicey’s with a great night of rock music

A number of Donegal bands are preparing to rock out at a mini festival taking place in Strabane shortly.

Buckfest – a play on the famous Buckfast wine which was a staple of any night out for young people of a certain age growing up – will see four groups take to the stage of the popular Dicey Riley’s bar.

Among them is highly rated Donegal punk outfit Fierce Pit Bosses.

Advertisement

Also on the bill is Parker, another band with a heavy Donegal influence, as is Tramp.

Making up the quartet for what should be a raucous night of original, loud and headbanging tunes is Mammoth Head.

Organising Buckfest is John Nelson, son-in-law of Letterkenny musician John Muldowney.

“Growing up Dicey’s was the place to go for rock music and I remember spending many a happy night upstairs listening to some of the best rock bands about. They all flocked to Dicey’s due to its stellar reputation for being a rock bar.

“I’ve been working with Christopher ‘Hen’ Hendry who runs Dicey’s and it was actually him who came up with the Buckfest name. I set up the night so we could bring rock back to its roots.”

Making what promises to be an epic night a reality was fairly straightforward, according to John.

“We were lucky enough that organising the night wasn’t too difficult, the bands were on board from the moment they heard they would be playing Dicey’s, such is its reputation.

Advertisement

“Hen has always been hugely supportive of original music so having his support is amazing.

“Mark Lynch will be filming the event and we’ll have some professional photography going on as well. We’re hoping to get the biggest night ever so that we can relive the old Dicey’s atmosphere once more,” John added.

Buckfest takes place in Dicey Riley’s, Strabane, on September 3. Admission is £8 at the door but tickets can be bought through Eventbrite for £6.