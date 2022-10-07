Groundbreaking theatre group receives Presidential praise

A groundbreaking theatre group for people with learning disabilities from Omagh has received the seal of approval from both the Irish President, Michael D Higgins, and his predecessor Mary McAleese.

Skyzdalimit is the first group of its kind in Britain and Ireland to go on tour and members been praised by the two high-profile figures for breaking boundaries.

The group’s musical production of ‘The Circus’ will see local performers take the stage at two of Ireland’s most iconic venues, the Helix Theatre in Dublin and the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, during this month and next.

Ahead of their Dublin show, Mr Higgins has wished Skyzdalimit ‘all the best’ for their performance at the Helix, while his predecessor, Mary McAleese, said she was in “awe” of the group’s organisers.

Mrs McAleese said, “You are life-changers, attitude-changers, bringers of laughter, love and deep, deep insight into humanity.

“The famous spirit of Omagh, so strong in adversity, rises again in Skyzdalimit. Skyzdalimit literally lifts our eyes up to the stars for that is what each performer is, a star and a hero.”

Back in June, the group staged ‘The Circus’ in their home theatre at the Strule Art Centre, to much acclaim.

Skyzdalimit was formed over ten years ago by Pearse McCloskey and a group of parents who wanted to showcase the talents of local people with learning disabilities.

Mr McCloskey told the UH about how excited the group’s cast members were to perform at two of Ireland’s best-known theatres.

He said, “I am so proud of all our performers. They are so excited for these upcoming shows.

“We have been wanting to take a group of performers on tour for years and, with this performance of ‘The Circus’, we are able to showcase all our performers to the best of their abilities.

“We have reached a place now where the cast have so much confidence that it’s time to take the show on tour.”

He added, “The group of performers has said they want to show how talented people with learning disabilities are and that they want to inspire more people to get out there and put on their own shows.”