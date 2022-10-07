This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Groundbreaking theatre group receives Presidential praise

  • 7 October 2022
Groundbreaking theatre group receives Presidential praise
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 7 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Daryl’s new album takes listeners on his own musical journey Award-winning comedian Neil Delamere to grace Omagh stage Burnavon Theatre the setting for suitably dark spoken word show Haunting Halloween celebrations return to Omagh for first time in three years

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY