LEGENDARY Tyrone broadcaster, Hugo Duncan, has been inducted into the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The Wee Man from Strabane, has been on air for 26 years now. However, despite his longevity, popularity and legions of loyal listeners, he told the UlsterHerald that he ‘cannot believe’ that he has been made a member to the prestigious club.

“I don’t think of myself as a broadcaster; I think of myself as a singer who plays music and chats with his listeners. That’s probably why the whole thing came as such a shock,” began Hugo.

Next month, his popular country music show will be visiting Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre, where, if history holds true, devoted listeners will travel from far and wide to be in the audience.

Hugo said that he feels like, between his work on stage and in the studio, he has never worked a day in his life.

“Since I first sang on stage in Newtownstewart on Easter Sunday, 1971, I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“The case remained the same when I was given six months on the radio. It has been a long six months, and I am very happy about that,” he said.

“Thanks to all the people that tune in. I know it’s a cliche, but its true, the show has always felt like one big family.”

Concluding with his catchphrase, the Strabane man exclaimed, “And remember (just in case anybody had forgot), Uncle Hugo loves ye!”