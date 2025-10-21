Halloween events planned for Dungannon and Cookstown

MID Ulster District Council is organising a host of events in Tyrone during the upcoming Halloween celebrations.

First up is an event in Dungannon on Friday, October 24, with activities and performances, at Market Square from 6.30pm with a fireworks display firing from Hill of the O’Neill at 7.45pm.

An event at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown will take place the following evening, Saturday, October 25, with a wide range of activities. The event will start at 5pm, with a fireworks display at 8pm.

It’s the turn of Coalisland and Maghera on Friday, October 31.

There will be a fancy dress disco in the Parochial Centre from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with a gaming bus outside the Parochial Centre from 3pm-6pm.

The activities will finish with a fireworks display firing from Na Fianna G.F.C. at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Denise Johnston, is looking forward to the return of the popular Halloween events this year.

“From Cookstown to Dungannon, Maghera to Coalisland, it’s fantastic to see our towns and villages once again coming alive with the sights and sounds of Halloween. These events are a highlight of the autumn season – bringing families, friends, and neighbours together for some spooky fun, laughter, and celebration.

“This year’s programme promises something for everyone – from fireworks displays and amusements to family-friendly activities and eerie entertainment. It’s a wonderful opportunity to embrace our creativity, support local businesses, and enjoy the sense of community that makes Mid Ulster such a special place to live.”