Heart-warming September 11 story to be told in Omagh

THE Golden Apples Players are set to host the globally-celebrated musical ‘Come From Away’ in Omagh this week.

The play tells a true story of astonishing generosity and humanity in the town of Gander, Newfoundland following the tragic September 11 attacks in the USA in 2001.

The musical follows the story of 7,000 passengers who were on board 38 planes on the day who were forced to land in Gander, a tiny town with a population barely larger than the number of stranded travellers.

Having risen to an unimaginable challenge, the people of Gander and its surrounding communities didn’t hesitate in welcoming the stranded passengers into their homes, cooking countless meals, converting schools into makeshift shelters and offering endless comfort.

One of the pilots described it as ‘not a 9/11 story, but a 9/12 story’ which has since been recognised as a powerful celebration of exceptional kindness in the face of tragedy. The music is based on interviews conducted by its creators with hundreds of the passengers and townspeople who were there.

The musical will tell the story of over 60 characters portrayed by a cast of 17, each of them a real person with a true story.

Whilst set in North America, director Leanne Daly said she believes this story will particularly resonate here in Omagh.

“I feel like that happened in Gander is exactly what would have happened in Omagh if 7,000 people suddenly arrived here and we had to look after them,” said Leanne.

“It will touch the heart of anyone who sees it, offering a much-needed reminder of the good that exists in the world.”

’Come From Away’ will run in the Strule Arts Centre from Wednesday, October 29 until Saturday, November 1 from 8pm.