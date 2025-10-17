Help needed with special Christmas tree project in Omagh

AN Omagh church will soon be transformed into a spectacular forest of dazzling Christmas trees in aid of four charities – but they need the help of local businesses to bring this beautiful vision to life.

This November, Holy Trinity Church, Lislimnaghan are organising a vibrant four-day Christmas tree festival titled ‘The Light Still Shines’, and they appealing to local retailers and community organisations to provide a tree for the festival that represents/displays their business.

It is the first time in ten years that the church are hosting this event, with the Bishops’ Appeal being one of the church’s confirmed charities during the occasion. This charity contributes to relief of suffering in time of emergencies whether natural or man-made.

A spokesperson for the local church said, “We are using ‘The Light Still Shines’ Christmas tree festival as a time of giving and support for four very worthy community charities – three local and one which provides overseas aid.”

The church are accepting Christmas Tree proposals right up until Friday, October 24 to allow them time to formalise the programme and create the tree wonderland.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see their products/creative designs on display over the four days of the festival.

Holy Trinity Church, Lislimnaghan’s Christmas tree festival, ‘The Light Still Shines’ will open to the public from Thursday, November 27 to Sunday, November 30.

Anyone would like to participate is asked to contact Sharon McFarland by email on:

sha.ron41@hotmail.co.uk