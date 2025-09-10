Heritage of Tyrone to be celebrated through new initiative

A PROGRAMME of vibrant activities will take place across both Tyrone and Fermanagh to bring the district’s recently-launched ‘Heritage Plan 2030’ to life.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the five-year initiative aims to promote, protect and celebrate the district’s unique heritage – while making it accessible for everyone.

Indeed, the Fermanagh and Omagh district is widely-recognised for its rich and diverse heritage. From its natural environment of lakes, rivers and varied landscapes to its historic buildings, traditions, music, folklore, pastimes and language, heritage is embedded in the identity of the district and continues to play an important role in everyday life.

Launching the plan, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff said that ‘heritage is a fundamental part of who we are as a community’.

“The Heritage Plan underlines the council’s commitment to ensuring that our heritage is not only safeguarded, but also actively promoted as a driver for community wellbeing, tourism and economic development,” Cllr McElduff said. “It connects us to our past while contributing significantly to our present and future.

“This plan provides a strategic direction for the sustainable management of our heritage assets over the coming years.”

In line with the plan’s vision, the council is also inviting online Expressions of Interest for Know Your Place, a new heritage engagement project supported through the PEACEPLUS Programme under Theme 1.1 Building Peaceful and Thriving Communities.

This project will engage participants from across the district in discovering, documenting and sharing the heritage of local towns, villages and rural areas. From ancient settlements and folklore to industrial history and modern-day transformation, ‘Know Your Place’ encourages communities to come together to explore the stories that shape our shared identity.

The council have thanked all those who took part in the consultation process. Their feedback, insights and comments were pivotal in shaping the final Heritage Plan and ensuring it reflects the priorities of communities across the District.

The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council ‘Heritage Plan 2030’ is available to view online at www.fermanaghomagh.com by searching ‘Heritage Plan’. Hard copies can also be collected from the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

For further information on the Heritage Plan, upcoming activities, or to take part in the Know Your Place project, please email wellbeingandculture@fermanaghomagh.com, call 0300 303 1777, or use the textphone service on 028 8225 6216.