High praise for ‘fantastic’ performance by the Golden Apples

THERE was rapturous applause – and rightly so – for The Golden Apples Players at the weekend as they returned to the stage for three nights to perform an exclusive UK and Irish premiere production of the Broadway-acclaimed musical ‘Hadestown’.

Directed by Leanne Daly, the production, which featured the Omagh-based drama group’s youth cast, took place at the Strule Arts Centre, and showcased Caleb Miller, Cara Sweeney, Dylan Andrews, Cara Coyle, Rory Teague, Meibh Lannon, Cara McCance and Molly Ennis… to name but a few talented cast members!

The Golden Apples Players is a charity which offers adults and young people the opportunity to train in the performing arts.

‘Hadestown’, an all-singing and dancing jazz-infused opera, tells a story based on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Eurydice, a young girl looking for something to eat, goes to work in a hellish industrial version of the Greek underworld to escape poverty and the cold – and her poor singer-songwriter lover Orpheus comes to rescue her.

Produced as part of the Golden Apples’ youth summer project this year, the feat saw a group of local young people aged 15-to-19 working all day, every day for three weeks to perfect the production.

A delighted Leanne Daly described the run of performances as ‘fantastic’.

“A massive congratulations to the Hadestown cast on an absolutely fantastic run of shows,” she said. “You have really showed us what this troop can do.

“It was a show that people might not know very well, but at the same time, it was something new, exciting – and exceptional; with a seven piece live jazz ensemble, made up of all local musicians. Congratulations to you all.”

Leanne continued by paying special tribute to the dearly-missed and loved Sister Aengus, a former drama teacher in Omagh, and founder of the town’s Hazel Wand Theatre School.

“Every night, we’ve been raising our cups – and we’ve been raising them with one special lady in mind,” Leanne said. “Sister Aengus has been extra close to our hearts this month, as we commemorate eight years since her passing.

“We miss her and think of her often, hoping that we are doing her proud on-and-off the stage.

“Without her, we wouldn’t be able to call ourselves ‘Hazel Wanders’ or ‘Golden Apple-ers’ – and we wouldn’t be where we are today; sharing it with the people we love.”

Leanne added, “Golden Apples’ youth summer production of 2025 is over ‘n’ out!”