History talk to focus on infamous Newtownstewart bank robbery

STRABANE History Society kicks off 2026 with a somewhat macabre tale as attendees learn the tale of the infamous Newtownstewart murder and bank robbery. Dating back 155 years, this riveting tale of June 29, 1871, when the Northern Bank in the village was robbed in what has been described in ‘the most interesting of circumstances’.

The robbery saw the murder of bank clerk William Glass. A witness to the killing described his groaning as ‘like a cow to be slaughtered’.

So how did Wiliam come to meet his unfortunate end on that day? It is only part of a plot that you couldn’t make up.

Recounting the tale will be Enniskillen historian Seamus McAnnaidh who has told this story far and wide.

It promises to be 60 minutes of riveting storytelling and an enjoyable experience.

As ever, the talk will take place at the Strabane Brass Band rooms on John Wesley Street at 7.30pm next Thursday, January 29. All are welcome.