Host of events in Tyrone on Friday for Culture Night

THIS year’s Culture Night is set to be one of the biggest with a vibrant programme music, dance and culture across Tyrone that everyone can enjoy.

From traditional Irish music and dance, cultural tours, walks and talks to historical re-enactments, Culture Night 2025 will showcase the richness of local talent and heritage, promoting community engagement and cultural pride.

This annual celebration invites residents and visitors to enjoy a diverse array of free cultural experiences throughout the district.

Highlights of Culture Night 2025 includes a traditional music session in Corrigan’s with Trillick Comhaltas; traditional music session led by Francis Sheridan and Eamon Donnelly at Dún Uladh; re-enactment of ‘The Langfield Flower and Agricultural Show’ in Drumquin village centre; an art competition for local primary school children exploring their townlands and a pop up gaeltacht at Bogan’s.

Meanwhile, Omagh Heritage Forum is presenting a celebration of Omagh’s literary heritage, Omagh Pride presents ‘Shared Threads’ at the Strule Arts Centre and CCÉ Craobh Tearmainn Mhic Oirc will be hosting an evening of music and dance at Loughmacrory GAA Hall.

This exciting and inclusive programme promises to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds, celebrating the District’s rich cultural tapestry.

Councillor Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said that Culture Night highlights the district’s rich heritage, ‘fully embracing in the process the multicultural fabric of our society today’.

““I strongly encourage everyone to enjoy these free, family-friendly events and experience the wealth of talent and creativity our Council area has to offer,” Barry said.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fermanaghomagh.com and search Culture Night 2025.