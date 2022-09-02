Huge scares as the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ ignites Omagh stage

A CAST of young performers from across the North West will soon ‘ignite’ the Strule Arts Centre stage with their unique and entertaining version of the classic, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.

Presented by ‘The Ignite Project CIC’, the debut production will take place on Saturday, September 10, and it promises to be a night of emotions, singing, dancing, laughter, and entertainment. With iconic songs such as, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, ‘Skid Row’, and ‘Somewhere That’s Green’, energetic choreography, witty one-liners, puppetry and a larger than life plant taking centre stage, the show will have something for everyone to sink their teeth in to. The Ignite Project was established in 2021 to bring professional, intensive training to young aspiring performers between the ages of 12 and 22-years-old in the North West.

Speaking to the UH, artistic director of The Ignite Project CIC, Emmet Stewart, said that ‘the cast cannot wait to bring this family favourite musical to the Strule Arts Centre stage’.

“This cast of young people from right across the North West have worked tirelessly over a two-week rehearsal period to create a retelling of this iconic story, that will have audiences laughing and crying simultaneously,” she said. “The talent in the rehearsal room is on another level, both in terms of the cast and the incredible team that have been guiding them throughout the rehearsal process.”

Emma added that The Ignite Project is focused on supporting young people as they ‘strive to reach their full potential’.

“The cast have gone above and beyond to ensure that they have smashed any expectations of what could be achieved in a fortnight,” Emma said. “This is definitely a show that you won’t want to miss.”

To book your tickets, and show your support for these young performers from across the North West region, you can call in to the Strule Arts Centre Box Office, book via their website, or contact the Box Office on 028 8224 7831.

l ‘The Ignite Project CIC’ will be taking to the Strule Arts Centre for their debut production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ on Saturday, September 10.