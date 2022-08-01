I love spuds – At Home

I saw three things last week that at first, made me frown, then smile, then laugh out loud in unbridled joy.

All three of these examples exemplify the craziness of this world, but also its ingenuity, practicality and mystery.

ONE: MONKEYPOX

Once upon a long time ago, I was reading a book by an author whose name I’ve long since forgotten. What I have not forgotten is the author’s bio at the back end of the novel. It read: “Such-and-such (not real name) is an optimist and believes that the pun is the highest form of humour.”

Upon reading this statement I begged to disagree. As a pimple-y teen my highest form of humour was Viz magazine and puns were naught but an afterthought. However, I clocked a pun this week that made me frown, then smile, then laugh out loud. It also made me rethink my highest form of humour concept. The pun was skimmed from the scum of social media and it went like this…

Most people don’t know they have monkeypox because they’re… achimptomatic.

Ba-dum-tish!

TWO: TREE-HUGGING

You may or may not have been aware of this but the inaugural Scottish Tree Hugging Championships were held last weekend. Held at Ardtornish – once described as the outdoor capital of the UK – events included hugging as many trees as possible in one minute and freestyle, the most inventive way of hugging a tree.

Now, I have nothing against tree hugging per se and admittedly, I have been known to enjoy a wander in the woods from time to time. But what got me a-wondering was: What constitutes ‘the most inventive way’ of hugging a tree? This question was what engineered my frown. Then I smiled when I thought of I might attempt to win such a competition by being ‘inventive’ when hugging a tree. When my next double-thought bubbled within my grey matter, I laughed out loud. This one was skimmed from my own scummy but inherent sense of the ridiculous and it went like this…

Slip the tongue?

THREE: I LOVE SPUDS

You may have seen this already – heck – I might even have sent it to you. I received a photo of a hurler standing on a pitch receiving a bag of potatoes from a woman. I frowned. Then I read the caption.

‘Tonight’s Man of the Match Danny Staunton receiving his bag of new season Wexican Queens spuds from Louise Hillongsworth of Kelly’s Fruit and Veg, Wicklow Town, who sponsored the MOTM award’. I smiled. The smiled broadened. And then I laughed out loud.

Described by Joe.ie as the ‘most Irish picture ever’, I think it’s better than that. I think the image works on various levels. It eulogises sport, it celebrates community and most of all, it extols the virtues of that king of vegetables: The potato. And in these turbulent times when we’re all toiling through a cost of living crisis, who wouldn’t want a free bag of new potatoes. The most Irish picture ever? Na. It’s just genius.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, if you don’t have any other pressing matters, there are a few things vying for your televisionary attention this week.

In no particular order…

Airport Chaos Undercover: Dispatches (Monday at 8pm on Channel4)…

Earlier this year, airports were beset with cancellations, baggage chaos and delays. Jane Moore reports from behind the scenes at one of Britain’s busiest airports, meeting travellers whose holidays have been ruined by the meltdown at airports, and speaking to insiders and experts to investigate the cause of the chaos.

Alternatively, Irma Vep (Tuesday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic)…

Reimagining of the 1990s indie classic, which chronicles the filming of a chaotic TV production in present-day France. The series follows Mira, a disillusioned American actress who becomes so immersed in her role that the line between herself and her character begins to blur. Starring Alicia Vikander.

And lastly, I watched The Gray Man (New on Netflix) last week and it’s good without being exceptional. You might say it’s worth a watch.

When the CIA’s top asset – his identity known to no one – uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.