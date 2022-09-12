REVELLERS from across Tyrone will have their patience rewarded later this month when Carrickmore Handball Club presents its musical production of ‘In the Heart of the Country’ – a play featuring the trials, tears and toe-tapping tales of growing up in rural Northern Ireland, at a time of great unrest.

Originally scheduled for the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre, Cookstown, earlier this year, the play fell victim to a Covid outbreak.

But, now, it’s all systems go, as the fabulous musical drama returns to the Patrician in Carrickmore on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.

Tickets will be in high demand, so those intending to go are urged to get in quickly.

Set in the year 1968, ‘In the Heart of the Country’ has been written and produced by Gerry Cunningham.

He says the play has given him the chance to reflect on his childhood as a young boy growing up in the rural area, at a time when major upheavals were about to take place in this part of the world.

“Little did we think that for the next 30 years, we would experience one of the most difficult and dangerous times in the history of this island,” he said. “The world was changing, and we were in the forefront.

“Innocence was quickly replaced by suspicion, mistrust and outright hostility – but my childhood didn’t reflect that.”

A cast, comprising hugely-talented acts and singers from across Mid-Tyrone has been lined up, and the rehearsals indicate that this is a show not to be missed.

It’s a roller-coaster of laughs, tears and sorrows; and really delves into the true ‘heart’ of the country.

Paul Allison, chairman of Carrickmore Handball Club, says the musical will provide audience with toe-tapping songs, as well as reminders of a period of history here.

“Immense pride must go to Gerry Cunningham for his meticulous and inspirational direction in writing and production,” he said. “Always willing to support us, Gerry is a true friend of our club.

“Indeed,” he added. “So respectful are they of him, his many friends in the case are always willing to take on whatever challenge he presents them with.

“I personally wish to thank all the cast members for their tireless commitment in bringing Gerry’s show to life.

“Appreciation goes also to our organising committee and anyone associated with the production.

“Without this support, our show could not be staged.”

Tickets for the much-anticipated show will be on sale at the Patrician Hall, Carrickmore this Sunday (September 11) evening, from 6pm until 8pm.

l ‘In the Heart of the Country’ will take place at The Patrician, Carrickmore, on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.