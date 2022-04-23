Ireland’s largest country music festival returns to Fintona

Make sure to bring your dancing shoes, tip your fedora, and wear the brightest smile as the ‘Jamboree in the Park’ is back in Fintona for one night only – and Derek Ryan is the headline act!

That’s right, folks: Ireland’s largest country music festival is set to return in striking style to the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona next week (Saturuday, April 30), and it will feature the biggest line-up of stars to-date.

Joining Derek on-stage for an electric night of all-things tow-tapping will be the fantastic triquetra of Mike Denver; Johnny Brady; and The Knights.

Advertisement

Returning, too, is the laser light show, which will propel the fun-filled Jamboree atmosphere into full force, while state-of-the-art lighting and sound will bring the stunning stage to electric life.

And to top off the entertainment extravaganza, the signature dance floor will be open for business, guaranteeing everything from jiving to memorable moments – so wear comfortable shoes, and get ready to dance the night, and your cares, away!

Speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated event, a spokesperson said that country music fans ‘will not be disappointed’. “Ireland’s original indoor country indoor music festival, Jamboree in the Park returns to the Ecclesville Centre in 2022 on Saturday, April 30,” they said. “Country music fans who will be travelling across Ireland will not be disappointed by one of Jamboree’s biggest ever line-ups, featuring Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady, and The Knights.

“Returning to the sell-out extravaganza will be the festival stage and sound system – and of course the signature dance floor which will allow nonstop dancing throughout the evening along with the famous rodeo bull, if you are brave enough to take it on!”

‘Early Bird’ tickets for ‘Jamboree in the Park’ are on sale now. Early booking is advised due to this event selling out each year.

To secure tickets, please visit: ‘www.ajspromotions.com’, or call the team from AJS Promotions on 028 8225 2800.Tickets are also available at The Halfway Convenience Store in Tattyreagh. Please note that there will further be a limited number of tickets on sale on the night of the show, so it is advised to arrive early to avoid any disappointment.

Advertisement

l ‘Jamboree in the Park’ will take place at the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, on Saturday, April 30. Gates will open at 7pm.

l Stay up to date with all Jamboree news by following ‘Jamboree’ on social media ‘@jamboreeinthepark’. See you at the Jamboree in the Park!