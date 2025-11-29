Isle of Man setting for former journalist’s first work of fiction

A FORMER Donegal News journalist has just published his first work of fiction.

Set in 2006, Conor Sharkey’s ‘The Bar at the Bottom of Broadway’ follows two cousins from Ireland, Shaun ‘Loaf’ Donnelly and his wayward relation Johnny, as they bid to resurrect the rundown Thirsty Sailor pub in the Isle of Man.

“I worked in the Isle of Man for a couple of summers shortly after the turn of the millennium, in a hotel at the bottom of Broadway which no longer exists,” Conor explained.

“It sparked a love affair with the island that continues to this day. I’ve been back pretty much every year since.”

All is going well with The Thirsty Sailor until the island’s top crime boss, Charlie Harrison, comes around demanding protection money.

Harrison’s request sets in train a series of events that have life changing consequences for everyone involved.

Elsewhere Loaf makes an acquaintance of his elderly neighbour Magnus Quayle. Their friendship leads them back to Derry where Magnus married his beloved Josie many years earlier.

As if Loaf hasn’t enough going on, a one-night stand with his Canadian colleague Abbey Vincent turns his love life on his head. He sets out to track her down via Facebook, the new social media platform that has the world in its grip.

His cyber quest proves successful but in a way he could never have imagined.

There was though one aspect of the story the author could not navigate on his own. And it is why he has dedicated the book to Strabane woman Sarah Harrison and the charity she has established, Sarah’s Star.

Sarah’s Star offers support to people affected by incurable or life-limiting illness, grief or caring responsibilities.

“Without giving too much away, one of the characters reveals they have incurable cancer,” said Conor. “Having no knowledge of the subject, I turned to Sarah Harrison who without a moment’s hesitation, agreed to share her story with me.

“My sister Gail and Sarah have been close friends for as long as I can remember.

“Through Gail, I have watched what Sarah has had to deal with and I just thought it would be nice to be able to do something to support her and her charity.”

‘The Bar at the Bottom of Broadway’ is Conor’s second book but his first attempt at fiction. In 2021 he published ‘India and Ireland…A Love Story’, the memoirs of former Indian test cricketer Bobby Rao.

“As much as I loved writing Bobby’s book, this one is a bit different. It has crime, drugs, bad language but at its heart it is about how life is all about the decisions we make.”

The Bar at the Bottom of Broadway is available to pre-order on all main bookselling websites now, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Physical copies will be available to purchase locally before Christmas.

A donation in lieu of sales will be made to Sarah’s Star by the author. You can check out the charity’s work by going to www.sarahs-star.org