Janet Devlin ‘over the moon’ to headline Omagh Pride

OMAGH will soon be filled with rainbows, celebrations of love, and the sweet, soulful sounds of Janet Devlin, as the singing star gets ready to headline this year’s Omagh Pride parade this September.

Although she’s not one for labels, the Gortin girl came out publicly as bisexual in 2018, giving visibility to rural queers and opening up a larger conversation about LGBTQIA+ girls and women from the North.

Alongside Janet on the vibrant and welcoming outdoor stage, hosted by Omagh poet and event co-founder, Cat Brogan, will be a line-up of drag artists, marvellous musicians, DJs, local acts and speakers.

The second event of its kind to date, Omagh Pride will begin in colourful earnest at 1pm at the South West College; with the crowds leaving at 2pm to march through the town centre, before returning to the college for performances and speakers until 6pm.

There will also be an official after-party featuring top LGBT talent.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Janet, who rose to prominence on The X-Factor more than ten years ago, said that she was ‘absolutely over the moon’ to perform at this year’s Omagh Pride.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I can’t wait to celebrate an event that promotes being loved for who you are, and for who you choose to love,” she said.

“For me, it’s all about inclusivity, and remembering those who have done so much work to get Pride to where it is today.”

Despite battling addiction and self-harm, Janet has carved out a successful musical career. Her openness and honesty allow her to use her voice to open a dialogue about everything from mental health to sexuality.

“I’m really excited to play a show to members of the community and the allies who show their support, as well,” Janet added.

Omagh Pride, which is free and unticketed, will take place on Saturday, September 10 – but donations and volunteers are needed to make this grass-roots event as brilliant as it can possibly be.

Please donate and do your bit by visiting: ‘via bit.ly/omapride22’.

l Would you like to have a stall at Omagh Pride, or support the event in another unique way? If so, please fill in this form: ‘http://bit.ly/rgsomapride’. A street collection to help raise funds for this year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 2, and it will be followed by a dynamic fundraising disco at Lola’s, Silverbirch Hotel.