Jazz guitar duo set to finish tour in Omagh

INTERNATIONALLY renowned guitarists Hugh Buckley and Tom Remon are set to conclude their UK and Irish tour this Sunday in Omagh as they take to the stage in Bogans Bar with local musicians Rohan Armstrong on double bass and Aidan Dunphy on drums for an evening of jazz and funk music.

The two guitarists have recently joined forced to embark on their latest tour where they have been performing a repertoire of original compositions and jazz standards following a successful run to date which has seen them performing in the likes of Dublin, London, Liverpool and Manchester.

Offering a little more insight into the touring duo, Aidan Dunphy who is promoting their Omagh show said, “Hugh Buckley is a Dublin born and based, self-taught guitarist, composer, arranger, educator and author.

“He has performed throughout Europe, the USA, Argentina and China, working as a sideman and also leading his own groups.”

To date, Hugh has worked with an endless list of internationally acclaimed artists such as James Williams, Lisa Stansfield, Ronnie Drew and Van Morrison.

Originally from London, Tom Remon started out in the artist development organisation ‘Tomorrows Warriors’.

“Tom recorded his debut album with jazz guitar legend Jim Mullen and has performed with some of the leading names in UK jazz,” explained Aidan.

“To date he has released three albums as a leader.”

Throughout his career, Tom Remon has performed alongside such names as David Lyttle, Soweto Kinch, Neil Yates, and American jazz guitarists Sid Jacobs and John Stowell.

The two guitarists, alongside Rohan and Aidan will take to the stage in Bogans Bar, Omagh this Sunday, August 31 from 6pm – 8pm.

“Since it is the last night of the tour, it’s going to be an early one, so don’t miss out,” said Aidan.