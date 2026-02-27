Strabane band gets a big break on hit Netflix series

EAGLE-EYED Netflix viewers of Lisa McGee’s new hit show ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ would have encountered a few familiar faces when tuning in.

Strabane man John Paul ‘JP’ McCauley and his Cash Returns band featured in an episode. The band were approached about the project almost two years ago and had to sit on the information until now.

As JP explains, “We were first approached in 2024 about the possibility of being in the show by the wonderful music producer Catherine Grimes and it’s safe to say it was a quick decision. We were absolutely thrilled to be a part of the production. We were absolutely thrilled to be asked and met some wonderful people including the insanely talented Muireann Bradley, her dad John and Norn Iron’s own Dolly Parton in the form of Kirsty Coard.

“As an ardent Father Ted fan, we also got the opportunity to work with Fr Dougal Maguire himself Ardal O’Hanlon.”

The arduous days filming were broken up with the band entertaining between takes, with one session turning into a two-hour concert.

The band were then invited to the premiere in Belfast a few weeks ago before the show went live on the streaming giant.

JP took the time to pay tribute to the show’s creator and music supervisor for making it happen.

“A massive well done to Lisa McGee once again for bringing attention to our wonderful wee island and showcasing local talent along the way – a real ambassador for the arts scene here,” he said.

“It was a privilege to be asked to be part of it and I wish her and the fantastic team she has working with her the very best with the show and hope she goes on to make plenty of more!”