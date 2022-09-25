Katelynn breaks new barriers with top role at the Waterfront

A talented performer from Cookstown will take the lead role in a musical performed exclusively by people with learning disabilities at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall in November.

Katelynn Rushe has taken to the stage a number of times with the Superstars Drama Group in Cookstown a group that is for people who have a learning disability. They have performed a number of times in the Burnavon Theatre including in a performance of Grease where Katelynn played the starring role of Sandy.

She will now take to her biggest stage yet in October, performing at the Waterfront Hall Studio, where she will star in Skyzdalimit’s production of ‘Circus The Musical’.

Advertisement

The show is based on and uses music from the Greatest Showman along with hit songs and music from other shows.

Skyzdalimit is an inclusive performing art and leisure charity for people with a learning disability or autism.

The theatre/leisure group is based in Omagh and presently has a cast of 40 from diverse cultural backgrounds with an age range between 16-60 years.

Skyzdalimit has been leading the way in disability musical theatre in the North since its inception in 2010. The cast has performed to capacity audiences at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh with professional productions of Grease, A Greek Wedding, Musical Extravaganza and Blues Family Horror Show, Love Me Not, a musical inspired by the High School Musical film trilogy “Happily Ever After”.

Katelynn Rushe told the Dungannon Herald that she cannot wait for the curtain call and is so excited to perform in what will be her biggest performance yet.

She said, “I am so excited to perform in Belfast, this will be the third play I’ve been in since joining Superstars. I love to sing and dance and be on the stage and hopefully entertain the people that come and see us.

Advertisement

“This play was kind of short notice I only found out I would be performing in late August but I know with the other members of the cast we can put on a really good show.”

The show at the Waterfront is part of a mini tour that will see other members of Skyzdalimit perform in Dublin and Omagh.

*Tickets for Circus the Musical will soon be available on the Waterfront’s website www.waterfront.co.uk.