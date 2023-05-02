‘Key piece of North’s history’ going on display

A unique opportunity is being offered for local people to view a key piece of the North’s history.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), the UK Government’s signed copy of the historic document will be on display at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh from 10am until 3pm this Thursday (May 4).

Usually held at The National Archives in London, it is being made available to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council with support from the Northern Ireland Office, through the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, said, “The signing of the Good Friday Agreement was a momentous event in our recent political history. I am delighted that this document will be available for our people to see for themselves.

“The Council is committed to promoting equality and good relations for everyone in the District and a shared future for all.”

Anyone wishing to view this original signed document at the Omagh venue can book their place by visiting the ‘What’s On’ section of the Strule Arts Centre website.