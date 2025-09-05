Killyclogher man’s new book based on many childhood memories

A RETIRED nurse tutor from Killyclogher who has written a book based on his memories growing up in rural surroundings is set to launch it in Omagh later this month.

Jimmy Carrigan’s book ‘Gettin’ Past the Gander’ is the memoir of a young boy growing up on a small farm in the sixties and early seventies in Fermanagh.

“It captures the essence of life in those years,” said Jimmy. “When times were tough, money was scarce but life was simple and relaxed.”

The book is loosely-based on Jimmy’s personal childhood memories.

“The book covers a variety of lived experiences,” he continued.

“From life in a home with no modern amenities, to working on the farm, going to school and eventually finding work. The lifestyle of the era is depicted through short stories of fun and games, ceilidhing, storytelling and personalities. It also emphasises the value of family and community spirit in a time when relationships with neighbours were highly-valued.”

Jimmy will launch ‘Gettin’ Past the Gander’ on Friday, September 26 in Omagh Golf Club at 8pm.

The event will also welcome guest speaker Declan Forde followed by music and entertainment from local singer Jimmy McGirr.

Light refreshments will be served and all profits made on the night will be donated to charity.