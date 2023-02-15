Knocks Theatre Group present hilarious play at Strule Arts Centre

A play of comedy gold, which features everything from nosy neighbours to miserable farmers… and not to mention a lady of the night… will take place at the Strule Arts Centre this Friday for one night only.

Proudly presented by the well-known ‘Knocks Drama Group’, the ‘The Loophole’ is an hilarious play, set in modern times, and it has been written with care and attention by John McManus.

Directed by Una RIce and Marty McManus, the curtains will rise at 8pm sharp.

Speaking to the Dungannon Herald, a spokesperson from the drama group has encouraged local audiences to pop down to the arts centre for an enjoyable evening of local drama – and a good laugh.

“The last three years have been hard for everyone,” they said. “So, all of us at the Knocks Drama Group are just delighted to be on the road again, and heading to the Strule Arts Centre for our latest play.”

Set in modern times, with up-to-date themes running through it, The Loophole tells the story of two miserable farmers, Paidi and Cass. Paidi has been told that he has six months to live, so he decides to leave his farm to Cass.

On the surface, it seems like the pair are best friends.

But all is not as it appears…

Also added into the mix is Kasia, a lady of the night from Poland, and Paidi’s brother, Rooster…

Never worry, however, as Miss Murphy, a local solicitor, will sort it all out… with the help of two nosy neighbours, Mairead and Molly!

“Get your tickets early, as this has been a sell-out show at our previous venue,” the spokesperson added. “If you wan’t a laugh, then this is the show for you!”

‘The Loophole’ will commence at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on Friday, February 17, at 8pm sharp. As it contains adult themes and language throughout, The Loophole is not suitable for under 16s.

Admission is £12 per person.