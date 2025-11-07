Legacy of Omagh musician Arty McGlynn celebrated this weekend

THIS weekend, Omagh will pay tribute to one of its greatest ever musicians, guitarist Arty McGlynn, with two special nights of music at the Strule Arts Centre.

The celebration will feature outstanding performances honouring McGlynn’s remarkable career, with appearances by The Chieftains’ Matt Molloy, Brendan Quinn, and a host of talented musicians from across Ireland.

Ahead of the concerts, which take place this Friday and Saturday, the Ulster Herald spoke to Arty’s wife, Nollaig Casey, and his son, Jerome McGlynn.

The pair will perform together on Friday evening and will join several other musicians throughout the weekend’s celebrations.

Nollaig, an exceptional musician who has performed with Planxty, Moving Hearts, Liam O’Flynn, Frances Black, The Clancy Brothers, and Elvis Costello, said it was important to honour Arty’s music in his hometown.

“Arty was an Omagh man through and through. Although he travelled across the world, he always came home,” said Nollaig.

“He grew up steeped in traditional music. His grandfather, Felix Kearney, was a well-known songwriter, and both his parents and their siblings were musicians. Arty started playing traditional tunes from an early age but soon developed a love for rock ’n’ roll, blues, jazz, and bluegrass and he became an expert in them all. He was an exceptional guitarist who played on hundreds of recordings.”

Nollaig continued, “Arty was Van Morrison’s band leader for many years and played with many of the biggest names in Irish music—from Christy Moore to Paul Brady.

“He was hugely-influential, and it’s important that we celebrate his contribution to music here in Omagh.”

Jerome McGlynn also reflected on his father’s musicianship and influence on his own playing.

“I first picked up a guitar at eleven,” he said. “It was great having a parent who was a professional musician… I didn’t have to beg for a guitar, there was always one lying around!“Arty was incredibly versatile and excelled in so many styles. He played on literally hundreds of records over his career and worked with so many incredible people.”

Jerome added, “These concerts are going to be really special. Matt Molloy will perform on Friday; he was a great friend of Arty’s, and they played together for many years.

“Saturday night will be headlined by the exceptional Brendan Quinn, who I’ve performed with for around thirty years, and who also worked with Arty extensively.”

Nollaig explained that it was important for both her and Jerome that the concerts reflect all of Arty’s musical passions.

“Friday night will be filled with traditional musicians,” she said. “Jerome and I will perform a few songs that Arty and I used to play together.

“Also joining us on Saturday will be my sister Máire Ní Chathasaigh and her husband Chris Newman. We performed together with Arty as the Heartstring Quartet.

“The brilliant Cathal Hayden, who played regularly with Arty, will also perform, along with local musicians Eamon McElholm, Paul McGlinchey and Ryan O’Donnell. The night will be headlined by Matt Molloy.”

On Saturday, things will take a more electric turn with performances from The Causeway Band, Brendan Quinn, Mark McCausland, Nicky Scott, Liam Bradley, Rod McVeigh, Jerome McGlynn, Paul Maguire, and others. The evening promises to be a powerful celebration of Arty’s versatility and enduring impact on Irish music.

Jerome added, “It is going to be a fantastic weekend and a great way to remember and celebrate Arty’s career as a musician with a lot of people who were his friends and family. I am really looking forward to it and it will be an emotional night but not a sad night.”

The tribute is part of the Omagh Music Festival, organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Other festival events include a Music Heritage Walking Tour led by Declan Forde, exploring Omagh’s rich musical landmarks and stories. Visitors can also enjoy free film screenings and a Rooftop Museum Exhibition featuring Arty’s personal instruments, photographs, and memorabilia from Omagh’s vibrant musical history.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are selling fast, priced at £22 per night or £40 for both evenings. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

For tickets and full event details, contact Strule Arts Centre on 028 8224 7831 or visit struleartscentre.co.uk.