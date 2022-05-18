Life on Mars – McSherry’s Musings

“Those were the days my friend we thought they’d never end…” (‘Those were the days’ – Mary Hopkin). There was a hit TV series ‘Life on Mars’ about Manchester policeman Sam Tyler (played by John Simm) who was hit by a car in 2006 and awakens in 1973.

Last week I had a similar experience when watching Derry Girls although it was more like ‘Derry Women’ as the teenage heroes didn’t make an appearance. Instead their mothers and aunts were invited to a school re-union dance, with flashbacks to their lives and footage of the Troubles in 1977. Yikes! I was 17 then too.

I identified with daubing the pin into Indian ink as we scratched crude do-it-yourself tattoos on our forearms. Music never fails to tumble my mind back to that decade and brilliant writer Lisa McGee ended the episode with a Rod Stewart hit of the time. When I push in the Rod Stewart Greatest Hits CD as I travel the local roads, the car turns into my first jalopy the green Simca 1100 purchased for all of £300. “Ever since I was a kid at school, I messed around broke all the rules, apologised and realised I’m not different after all” (‘I Was Only Joking’ – 1977).

Advertisement

We were invincible and unteachable, not a good thing when you’re 17.

And the styles! My goodness! The boys had shoulder length hair, most uncomfortable platform shoes that rose a few inches into the air while it was a source of pride to stand with the shoes covered with the most ridiculously wide flairs. That was influenced by ‘Glam Rock’ when Elton John, The Sweet and Alice Cooper were at their zenith.

Then came the tougher Dr Marten boots or shiny black brogues with studs on the soles that clicked against the pavement, smart Crombie coats with the red lining of the breast pocket pulled out or wrangler jackets, studded belts and skinners (denim jeans) that stopped about two inches above the ankles as Feargal Sharkey sang Teenage Kicks!

The halls were rocking, with the girls lined along the side shaking their heads when hopefuls put out an inviting hand to dance before staggering on, the alcohol clouding the rejection… “You should have brought your knitting with you”. At least there would be a brawl to liven the night.

Those days I was west and lined out a few times for Gortin at underage and reserve/senior level. This year St Patrick’s are celebrating their 50th anniversary although there was a club in the area in previous eras. Club football was also a whole different planet.

There were no kit bags bearing the club crest rather we often hung two boots on our index and forefinger with shorts and socks stuffed into each one. Goalkeepers stayed between the posts, the only backdoors were on buildings and the mark was the preserve of Rugby Union… “a free for catching the ball?!” exclaimed Tomás Ó Sé.

Looking through the archives of the Ulster Herald last week was another ‘Life on Mars’ experience, albeit 1980. Gortin had a magnificent league win against kingpins Carrickmore who were three-in-a-row O’Neill Cup champions, 1977-79. An added spice was local man John Keenan was their captain. Gerry McIlhinney lined out for Gortin, and although a Derry man (transferred from Banagher) was one of the finest players to grace club football in Tyrone. In 1975 he became the youngest ever All Star recipient. (Check out YouTube: All-Ireland semi-final 1975: Gerry McIlhinney point).

Advertisement

Gerry put on an exhibition against Carrickmore that evening. Mythology is he rose for the ball at midfield, landed and said, “The ball’s for catching John,” before he strode away.

There’s the story of Paul McGrath, the legendary Republic of Ireland defender, who felt very agitated when new boy Gary Kelly kept staring at him in the dressing room. He was later told Kelly was looking at him in awe as he could not believe he was in the same dressing room as Paul McGrath. I know the feeling as I watched McIlhinney juggle a ball on his two feet while sitting on the wooden bench in the dressing room before a game against Eglish. GAA club football – where also-rans got on the same field as thoroughbreds.

We unearthed a remarkable write-up from that week, June 28, 1980, that named and shamed six players who failed to turn up. In these days of litigation the names would not be published. Some wore it as a badge of honour.

It read, “The game was vastly exciting and played before one of the biggest attendances ever seen at a league match in Tyrone. Gortin were in all sorts of trouble just before the start as six players failed to put in an appearance. They were…” and yours truly! The answer to the riddle lies in the next two pages of photographs titled, “Not to be forgotten Fleadh at Gortin”. While some shots were hitting the bar others had hit the bar for some shots!

It wasn’t all bad. There’s a write-up of April 30, 1977 when ‘Gortin/Greencastle’ minor team beat Pomeroy in the minor championship. It concluded, “McSherry was in fact the best player on the field”…

Roll the closing credits: “It was long ago and far away, the world was younger than today, when dreams were all they gave for free…” (‘At Seventeen’ – Janis Ian).