TRAD music lovers from both sides of the border descended on the Alley Theatre recently to celebrate the musical lives of two of Lifford’s finest musicians.

John and Sheila McElhinney, both huge traditional music lovers, have been credited with quietly reviving and promoting traditional Irish music and song in the Lifford area for many years, doing so without recognition or reward.

Their reward, last month, duly came thanks to the night organised by Cultural Revival among Interested Communities (CRAIC).

John and Sheila began their traditional music journey young, Sheila progressing at the age of 16 to front her own band, ‘Sheila and the Shadows’ with John and a few others, playing in dance halls and lounges across the north west and touring in the USA. It was during this time that love blossomed between John and Sheila, and marriage followed.

A break from the band scene came when their daughter Sharon was born but, missing music’s giddy thrill, they started music sessions in their Lifford home. These sessions became a weekly event, attracting players from far and wide.

The pair later formed a Ceili band which included Sharon on piano, Sean O’Neill on accordion and later John Bonner joined in on the banjo.

After many years on the circuit, time eventually ran its course, John and Sheila now enjoying life at a slower pace, nurturing the musical prowess of their three very talented grandchildren.

CRAIC chairperson, Anne-Marie Devine was elated with the success of the night and delighted at how much it meant to John, Sheila, and family.

“What a fabulous night we had celebrating the musical lives of John and Sheila McElhinney in The Alley Theatre in September, and afterwards in the Stables Bar. When we started preparation for this event it was clear to see how much John and Sheila meant to everyone. All of the people we approached to partake immediately said ‘yes’, providing information, photos, video clips and offering to entertain on the night, greatly appreciated by the CRAIC committee.

“A big thanks must go to all the performers who made it such a memorable night, our CRAIC committee for their months of work behind the scenes, the businesses and individuals who sponsored prizes for the raffle, to our compére Packie Keeney, formerly of Highland Radio, for his professionalism and knowledge over the course of the event, and to the Alley staff for their help and advice.”