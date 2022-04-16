Local comedians poised for Easter Sunday stand-up

IF you thought the relaxation of the Easter licensing laws represented the final thorn in this once-sacred day’s crown, think again, because the holiest day on the Christian calendar is about to be even further abased…

That’s right, Easter Sunday is due to become an even less pious affair this year, as the good (and bad) people of Omagh are beckoned toward Market Street’s own den of sin and iniquity, otherwise known as Daly’s Green Room Comedy Open Mic Night.

If you are unfamiliar with the Green Room, you might know one of its relatives.

Advertisement

The Green Room is the younger, slightly more unhinged brother of Daly’s Comedy Club…. and that’s saying something spectacular about the sanity of those involved.

If Daly’s Comedy Club is HMP Maghaberry, the Green Room is Hydebank, or perhaps, maybe, even Magilligan.

Anyway, this Sunday they’ve a lineup of nine prospective stand-ups, all trying to make their mark on Omagh’s exploding comedy scene. Ahead of the big night, we spoke with Claire Corrigan, comedian and coordinator, patient and the doctor in the asylum that is the Green Room. She told us what the Easter revellers have to look forward to.

“We have a mix of completely fresh first-timers, and then some more experienced comedians who have been around the block before,” said Claire.

“The Green Room has been on the go again since October, so we’ll be seeing a few comedians who have performed at past shows, as well as some local guys giving it a crack for the first time.”

Among those who will be feeling the heat of the lights for the first time on Sunday are Omagh men, James McAnespy and Samuel McFarland.

Claire said, “James has been making short films for years, and, recently, he’s been the brain behind New Ireland TV.

Advertisement

“He has a distinct on-camera personality and I am excited to seeing how it translates on the stage.

“Then we have got Samuel McFarland who is one of the youngest comics who’ll have graced the Green Room. It’s always thrilling to see what a new a comic brings to the stage.”

Then, of course, the crowd will be delighted to hear that Claire herself will be making a return to the mic after taking some time off.

“I’ve been out of action for a while now, but I’ve decided it’s time to get back to doing what I love. I can’t wait!”

The final native comedian who’ll features on Sunday’s show is Danny McAfee – he’s fresh off the boat and ready to rock.

In an act of sublime planning, the doors are set to open at 6.30pm, with everything expected to be cleared up by around 8pm. Exactly. You can hit the comedy club before your night has even begins!

l So what better way to start off your Easter Sunday festivities than with a laugh at the Green Room? Dalys. 6.30 sharp. £5 at the door.