Making music in Mickey’s memory

THE melodic life and tuneful heritage of champion lilter, Mickey McCann, who died in 1972, was commemorated in fitting musical style at the third annual ‘Mickey McCann Mouth Music Festival’ in Dromore.

This event, which took place in canorous splendour on Friday and Saturday, was organised and funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in association with the Dromore branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

The festival opened with a fascinating talk by Rick Epping on the Jew’s harp in the mouth music tradition.

Rick is an American Irish traditional musician, who now resides in Sligo.

This was followed by a musical performance by Rick and Katariin Raska, a noted Jew’s harp player from Estonia.

Afterwards, a beautiful demonstration of the art of lilting from guest performers accompanied by sean-nós dancers entertained audiences across Dromore and beyond.

A one-day Irish course for learners to advanced levels also took place at St John’s College, Dromore, while further festivities at the college included music workshops, facilitated by Edel McBride; dancing workshops by sean-nós dancing champion, Liam Scanlon; and a workshop on the Jew’s harp by Rick Epping.

Events in the Central Bar were brought to a celebratory close on Saturday night with an informal session of music, song and dance.

* For further information on the Mouth Music Festival, please contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Kevin Goodwin by email at ‘kevin.goodwin@ fermanaghomagh.com’, or by telephone on 028 82247831.