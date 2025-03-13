Malachi Cush to headline St Patrick’s celebrations in New York

Renowned singer-songwriter Malachi Cush is set to headline the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in New York, with a series of special performances throughout the weekend.

This evening, he will perform in the iconic St Patrick’s Cathedral on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue where he will present his latest composition and a newly commissioned piece, ’You Sent Love Home’. This heartfelt piece of music celebrates the links between Ireland and the USA, with Saint Patrick as the stronghold of these bonds.

On Saturday Malachi will travel to the St Barnabas Parish in the Bronx where he will headline a fundraising concert for Armagh diocese. He will be joined on stage by former Tyrone All Ireland winner Mickey Coleman, who recently appeared on Malachi’s BBC programme, ‘Healing Sounds’.

At 8.30am on St Patrick’s Day, Malachi will sing at Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral. Mass will be celebrated by His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh.

Speaking about the upcoming events and celebrations, Malachi said, “To be in New York on St Patrick’s weekend is such a privilege! I’m honoured to be part of such high-profile events to celebrate our Patron Saint in the most Irish of American cities, and I’m looking forward to performing a range of spiritual classics and Irish music throughout the week. I’m especially looking forward to taking part in the historic parade on Monday. I’ve never walked in the parade before, and I expect it to be emotionally charged and full of colour, heritage and culture.”

Malachi’s performances in New York will lead the way for the launch of his new album ‘Songs for the Soul’ in April.

You can find out more about Malachi on his website at www.malachicush.com, listen to Malachi’s music wherever you listen to your music and follow him on social media.