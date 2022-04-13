Market Place gig for captivating songwriter Sarah McQuaid

SARAH McQuaid is a singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. She has recorded six solo albums; ‘When Two Lovers Meet’, ‘I Won’t Go Home ’Til Morning’, ‘The Plum Tree And The Rose’, ‘Walking into White’, ‘If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous’ and ‘The St Buryan Sessions’.

Her award-winning musicianship, distinctive chocolatey vocals and mastery of the songwriting craft have led reviewers to describe Sarah as a “triple threat”. Add to that a warm, charismatic stage presence, six critically acclaimed solo albums and a battery of instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, drum and piano, and you’ve got a one-woman powerhouse who defies categorisation because there simply isn’t anyone else out there quite like her. A performance not to be missed!

‘Captivating, unorthodox songwriting, layered satin vocals, enthralling, harrowing arrangements, a gateway into a true innovator’s soul’ PopMatters Sarah McQuaid will perform for one night only at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm. Tickets priced £13 can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, or through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.

