Dungannon comes to life with annual music and speech festival

THERE is a sense of fantastic fervour in Mid Ulster with the return of the Dungannon Music and Drama Festival, once again celebrating the remarkable talent of performers from across the country.

Running from March 2 to March 12 at Drumglass Parish Centre, the adjudicator for the event this year is Richard Yarr, one of the North’s best-known arts professionals.

An award-winning music and arts producer with BBC Northern Ireland, Richard oversees all classical music output from the region, including Ulster Orchestra broadcasts, chamber music and choral evensong. He is also the presenter of Radio Ulster’s popular Sunday evening programme, ‘Sounds Sacred’.

Official musical accompanists throughout the week-long Music event, which took place last week, were Orly Watson and Robert Woods, while musical categories included piano duet; piano solo; junior song and chorus; folk song; popular song; traditional solo; traditional duet; tin whistle duet; traditional ensemble; wind solo; vocal solo; original song and many more. Perpetual Challenge Cups were awarded to four winners of the Perpetual Music Challenges.

Gala night

Meanwhile, in the Speech section of the festival, which is taking place this week, the categories will include solo musical theatre; favourite poem; reading at sight; a speech from Shakespeare; a sonnet; prose recital; poem by an Irish author and more, with Perpetual Challenge Cups awarded to four winners of the Perpetual Speech Challenges.

A special Gala Night will take place at 7pm this Thursday (March 12) in Drumglass Parish Hall featuring the winners of the Perpetual Challenge Cups of both Music and Speech, and a small group of performers who achieved high marks in a celebratory showcase of the festival’s finest talent.

Further details about the festival can be found at: www.dungannonfestival.com