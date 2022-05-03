Minnows ‘Come Home’ to their familiar melodies

Indie rock band The Minnows have resurfaced again with a new single and video from last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Californian Poppy’ album.

Fronted by Dungannon man Michael Rafferty, The Minnows have released ‘Come Home Soon’ which marks a metaphorical return ‘home’ in a musical sense with the band’s melodic sensibilities and trademark harmonies very much to the fore in this bittersweet tale of long-distance love.

Jangling guitars, a driving rhythm and a melancholy harmonica combine to create an atmospheric ‘West Coast’ vibe that is very much in keeping with the ‘Californian Poppy’ album title – with layered vocals reminiscent of Laurel Canyon and the sounds of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

The Minnows are very laid back about things these days and this is encapsulated by the song’s unrushed instrumental outro – a chilled out sonic delight that is made for long road trips on desert highways!

“There is definitely an Americana feel to ‘Californian Poppy’, hence the title,” said singer/songwriter Michael Rafferty. “I think ‘Come Home Soon’ is a perfect example of the soundscape that we have created on the album.

“The freedom to do our own thing on our own terms has really enabled us to create music that we love, with no restrictions, and that seems to resonate with our audience, which now covers all parts of the globe thanks to social media.

“At the end of the day, we’re just four best mates who love making music together and in that respect we have no intention of stopping – or reason to do so. The fact that more and more people are buying into what we do is a very welcome bonus though, and something that we all appreciate very much,” he added.

Fans can watch the brand new video for ‘Come Home Soon’ on YouTube.

The single and album are also available to stream or download on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Bandcamp… with limited edition CDs available to purchase on the band’s website www.minnowsband.com.

The Minnows are Michael Rafferty, Paul Maynes, Kevin Carson and Stephen O’Sullivan. Formerly known as Tiberius’ Minnows, they first came to prominence with the release of their debut single ‘Time Flies’ on the famous Good Vibrations record label.

A string of singles and prominent live gigs followed, with the release of two albums Holyland and Leonard Cohen’s Happy Compared To Me. After a 10-year gap, the band made a successful return last year with their third studio album ‘Californian Poppy’.

l For more Minnows news and music, check out the band’s Facebook page.