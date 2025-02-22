Movie Scene: A brave but semi-enjoyable new world

Remember when we got excited for the MCU? Each new film was slavishly anticipated, probed and scrutinised up until, and well after, its release. After a rocky few years, Captain America is back, this time with Anthony Mackie’s Sam having taken over the mantle in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’. Now, while it’s not a full return to form, it would be fair to say there’s something to enjoy here.

Set after the ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ TV show, Sam has now taken on the role of Cap full-time, although he’s still unsure whether he’s the man for the task (a running theme throughout) with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the new Falcon. With former enemy Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (Harrison Ford taking over from William Hurt’) in the White House, an assassination attempt on his life sees Sam investigate the threat whilst trying to keep his friend and former super soldier, Isiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) out of prison. After Bradley is framed for the attack, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) comes back into the MCU in the process.

‘Brave New World’ has had a troubling journey before actually making it to the big screen. Four writers, hastily added characters and multiple reshoots hasn’t helped (Nelson has openly said he’s made the movie three times). However, although you can definitely see the joins, ‘Brave New World’ isn’t that bad.

Starting with the obligatory mid-mission success, the basic plot is quickly established as well as a nice dynamic between the stoic Sam and Joaquin, something which is full of youthful exuberance. Director Julius Onah attempts to frame the film in the vein of ‘political conspiracy thriller a la Winter Soldier’ and he succeeds in this for a good bit of the runtime with Sam and Joaquin on the run from Ross’s chief of security, a former Black Widow called Sabra (Shira Haas). There are secrets to be uncovered, mostly around what Nelson’s ‘The Leader’ has been up to since his last appearance in Louis Letterrier’s ‘Incredible Hulk’. And a storyline about stolen adamantium from the Eternal’s now-named ‘Celestial Island’ gives the biggest hint yet that the X-Men are imminent.

For the most part, ‘Brave New World’ works out to be a semi-enjoyable romp although it’s let down a bit by a rushed, somewhat silly ending when Ross ‘hulks out’, getting all crash-y bash-y, nothing like any of the film’s previously set pieces.

Mackie shines in the role, given screen time to firmly develop the relationships between himself, Isiah and Joaquin, fighting his own inner demons at the same time and going toe-to-toe with Ford who’s clearly enjoying himself. Lumbly brings a bit of tragedy to his role, nicely contrasted by the cocksure Ramirez.

‘Brave New World’ isn’t the best but nor is it the worst of the MCU. However it shows potential green shoots of recovery for the franchise.