Movie Scene: Cosy Christmas capers

At first glance Merv is a movie about a dog. Nothing new there. The question was: Could it compete with, or even stand out from other dog movies?

With a five-year-old accomplice, my aim was to see if it really was for all ages.

Merv opens up in dreamy snowy Boston at Christmas. Immediately Russ and Anna’s conflict becomes apparent. The couple has broken up and decide to take their depressed dog on holiday to cheer him up.

Instantly there are quick comedic references and timing. A dinosaur joke – in a classroom scene early on – got the first belly laugh from an impressed five-year-old, along with the witty adult-targeted jokes that go over a child’s head.

The chemistry between Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) is genuine. They convincingly portray a couple who still deeply love each other and care about the well-being of their dog.

Merv too deserves a treat after his performance; his timing was on point throughout. He’s a lovable, scruffy rescue dog – an issue that the creators felt was important to highlight – as a dog is not just for Christmas.

The film moves between snowy Boston, to sunny Florida, where Merv is taken on holiday to a Dog Resort to cheer him up.

The montage at the Florida holiday resort where Anna, Russ and Merv go to, created a hoard of laughs.

Quirky scenes with a dog psychic, awkward flirting and heart-to-heart talks in search of resolution create engaging highs and lows throughout – which, in the end, leave you rooting for Anna and Russ – as if they were actual friends you hope get back together.

As the film progresses, so unfolds the revelations about underlying issues between the couple that go deeper than imagined from the outset.

This is a movie with depth that will become a firm family favourite.

When a five-year-old still wanted more after it had ended – that was all the confirmation needed that Merv the Christmas rom-com has it all!

l Merv is streaming now on Amazon Prime