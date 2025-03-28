Movie Scene: Don’t Hold Your Breath

Based on a true story, ‘Last Breath’ is a feature film adaptation of the 2019 documentary of the same name, which chronicled Chris Lemons’ harrowing 30 minutes without oxygen after being stranded underwater.

Directed by Alex Parkinson, who also helmed the documentary, the film hit Irish cinemas last week and has been receiving strong reviews.

However, I struggle to see the hype.

The story follows a group of deep-sea saturation divers (Finn Cole, Simu Liu, and Woody Harrelson) working in the North Sea, maintaining undersea gas lines.

On rotation, Chris (Cole), Duncan (Harrelson), and Dave (Liu) are tasked with fixing a line in stormy conditions.

An accident leaves Chris stranded underwater with no oxygen, triggering a desperate race against time.

Above water, Captain Jenson (Cliff Curtis) and first mate Hanna (MyAnna Buring) must keep the ship steady before Chris is lost forever.

While Parkinson tells the story efficiently within a tight 90-minute runtime, ‘Last Breath’ ultimately feels pedestrian.

The film introduces Chris as he leaves his girlfriend Morag and their new baby for his latest rotation, with Morag voicing her fears – practically guaranteeing his fate.

Chris’ friendship with Duncan is well-conveyed, largely due to Harrelson’s natural charisma, but their dynamic with the aloof Dave is underdeveloped, leaving Liu little to work with.

Overall, the characters feel sketchily-drawn, with Harrelson’s performance leaning too much into his own persona to be fully convincing.

When the accident occurs, ‘Last Breath’ does manage some tense moments – particularly when a clock appears on screen, counting Chris’ time underwater without oxygen. However, these moments are sporadic.

The film introduces a technical fault on the ship to heighten the drama, but the overall pacing, ironically, drains the suspense.

A story like this demands relentless urgency, yet the film fails to fully capitalise on the life-or-death stakes.

Even when successes occur, they barely register with the characters.

That said, ‘Last Breath’ is salvaged somewhat by Grant Montgomery’s production design and Nick Remy Matthews’ murky cinematography, which effectively conveys the stark, inky depths of the North Sea.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a nail-biting true-life thriller, don’t hold your breath.