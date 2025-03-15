Movie Scene: Double trouble

This week’s film is Bong Joon-Ho’s follow-up to his 2019 Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’, namely ‘Mickey 17’ based on the novel ‘Mickey 7’ by Edward Ashton.

Given Ho’s last film being a Best Picture winner, ‘Mickey 17’ hit cinemas with a lot of expectaton which, to be frank, doesn’t do it any favours.

The film opens with Mickey (Robert Pattinson who gives a brilliant, fearless dual performance) stuck in a snow-filled ravine on a distant planet resigned to his impending death by local ‘creepers’. Through the prism of Mickey’s narration, we find out that he, along with best friend Timo (Stephen Yuen) went off-planet to escape some gangsters thanks to a space exploration by failed politician-turned-entrepreneur Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) and his sauce-obsessed wife Yifa (Toni Collette). Whereas Timo has a good job, Mickey is an ‘expendable,’ a grunt assigned the worst and deadliest jobs where, if he dies, they just print a new version of him. When the whiny Mickey 17 doesn’t die, he makes his way back to base where a meaner, more violent Mickey 18 has already taken over. Initially adversaries, the two Mickeys, along with ‘their’ girlfriend Nasha (Naomi Ackie) fight back against Marshall’s tyrannical rule.

Advertisement

Does ‘Mickey 17’ live up to the hype? I’d have to say no it does not.

A mix of existential musings, biting social satire and absurdist humour it’s a fairly enjoyable aul romp but nothing to write home about. The first half of ‘Mickey 17’ ushers the audience through the mundanity of ship life and of Mickey’s overall existence and weaves elements reminiscent of films such as ‘Moon’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, ‘Micmacs’ and ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ with a touch of Terry Gilliam through the narrative. Ideas of capitalism and colonisation are explored using pathos, tenderness and deadpan, slapstick comedy through various tonal shifts which (thankfully) don’t feel jarring.

Darius Khondji’s cinematography gives off a cold, industrial feel a la ‘Alien 3’ and there’s plenty to enjoy, although pacing is a problem. Things go awry in the final third when it turns into a frantic sci-fi creature feature, complete with a lot more strangeness as Mickey and Nasha attempt to make nice with the indigenous creatures before it’s too late. A side plot involving drug dealing and a gangster associate doesn’t add anything and feels unnecessary.

Pattinson, like his ‘Twilight’ co-star Kristen Stewart has proven an adept performer post franchise and turns in an excellent performance, excellently flitting between meek and menacing Mickey. Ruffalo and Collette chew scenery with gusto while Ackie a standout in supporting as Mickey’s ‘ride or die’ true love.

With plenty to chew on, ‘Mickey 17’ is a fun sci-fi jaunt with a message, even if the narrative doesn’t always succeed.