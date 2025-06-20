Movie Scene: Dragons and teeth

Continuing the trend of turning animated films into live-action adaptations – a trend surely on the wane after the recent disastrous ‘Snow White’ – comes the ‘real life’ version of Dean DeBlois’s ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’

Now, I enjoy a good animated movie, but the original trilogy, based on Cressida Cowell’s 2003 novel and adored by many, really passed me by. I knew about them but was never particularly interested, which, in this case, helps me stay impartial.

As many already know, the plot centres on Hiccup (Mason Thames), son of Viking chieftain Stoick (Gerard Butler, reprising his role from the animated films), and a member of the dragon-battling village of Berk. Funnily enough, ‘berk’ is how many on this island might describe Hiccup himself, as he fumbles along assisting blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost) while trying to prove himself. Hiccup dreams of being a dragon slayer like his father, but on the day he finally gets his chance, he instead befriends a small dragon he names Toothless. From there, he has to learn how to both slay and protect dragons, all while navigating external threats and a budding connection with Astrid (Nico Parker).

With the original trilogy being so beloved, I can see why fans would be both excited and wary. DeBlois returns to direct, joined by Butler and composer John Powell, all clearly passionate about their earlier work. Long-time fans will find plenty to enjoy here. ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ remains a tale as old as time – about growing up, taking responsibility, and the bond between fathers and sons. The film is charming, exciting, and emotionally-resonant for newcomers, and feels like a well-worn, comfy pair of shoes for returning fans.

DeBlois handles the adaptation with confidence, blending tenderness with fun combat sequences, thrilling dragon flights, and a generous dose of humour—mostly courtesy of Gobber. I particularly enjoyed the training sequences, which featured wonderfully-colourful dragons, including the irresistibly cute Toothless, who looks exactly as he did in the animated versions. That said, this familiarity may grate on fans of the originals, as the film doesn’t bring much new to the table. Whether that leaves room for a sequel remains to be seen.

Visually, the film shines. Cinematographer Bill Pope captures the majesty of the Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Belfast with sweeping beauty. Combine that with solid performances from Thames, Parker, Butler, and Frost, and this live-action HTTYD proves it’s not as toothless as one of its heroes.