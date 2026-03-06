Movie Scene: Enough to make you scream!

Now in its seventh – and hopefully final – instalment, ‘Scream 7’ slashed its way onto cinema screens last week, delivering yet another fix of Ghostface for devoted fans.

Off-screen drama, however, didn’t bode well for the franchise… Melissa Barrera, the new “final girl,” was fired over pro-Palestinian tweets, prompting Jenna Ortega to quit in solidarity. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, fresh from Scream VI, also departed, only for their replacement, Christopher Landon, to step away. Into the chaos stepped Kevin Williamson, writer of the original film and its first and fourth instalments, bringing along a few familiar faces.

The plot, such as it is, sees a new Ghostface relocate from Woodsboro to Pine Grove, Indiana, where Sidney (Neve Campbell) now lives with husband Mark (Joel McHale, replacing Patrick Dempsey) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May). Naturally, blood and gore ensue as Ghostface slashes through the cast, eventually setting their sights on Sidney and her family as the ultimate victims.

Honest to God, if ever there were proof that the Scream franchise needs to go the way of so many of its killers, this film provides it. The series has been on a downward trajectory since the fourth film, and Scream 7 does nothing to arrest the slide. There is a fairly decent pre-credits sequence, where a couple staying in the Macher house – now converted into a B&B – meet a grisly end, hinting at a flicker of the old magic. From there, however, the film collapses.

Alongside Sidney, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) returns, as do the Meeks twins (Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy-Brown), none of whom contribute much beyond their usual self-aware, cine-literate monologues. Previous Ghostfaces also make a return — Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), Nancy Loomis (Laurie Metcalf), Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), and Dewey (David Arquette) — though their appearances add little to the plot, with Lillard alone seeming to relish channeling Stu once more.

One suspects that before Barrera and Ortega’s departures, there may have been a plan for Scream 7. Whatever that plan was, Williamson clearly abandoned it in favour of the traditional slasher formula: Cookie-cutter teens make idiotic decisions and get slaughtered for their trouble. Some characters even survive multiple wounds, defying both logic and suspense. The final reveal of Ghostface and their motivations is absurd to the point of eye-rolling, and performances – with the notable exception of Lillard – are uniformly disengaged.

Stale and silly, Scream 7 is an utterly boring, nondescript horror that lacks the gleeful ingenuity of the original films.