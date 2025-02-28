Movie Scene: Mad about the boy

BRIDGET Jones: Mad About the Boy is the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones series, and fans of the first film, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ will not be disappointed.

It retains the signature humor of the original while also delivering a warmhearted and moving exploration of

life’s more serious challenges.

The first film was a modern reimagining of Pride and Prejudice, with Bridget as an imperfect yet relatable heroine who agonised over her weight, stumbled through life with endearing clumsiness, and ultimately found love.

Now, nearly 25 years later, she is older, wiser, and seemingly settled in her happilyever-after, having married Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). As the story begins, Bridget (Renee Zellweger) is now a widow. Four years after the tragic loss of her husband, who was killed while on a humanitarian mission in

Sudan, her friends encourage her to re-enter the dating scene. A mother of two young children, she faces the

challenges of finding love in middle age while navigating grief, all with the unwavering support of her loyal

and raucous friends.

Mad About the Boy explores themes relevant to the generation that has grown up with Bridget.

It delves into the stress of single parenthood and the complexities of modern dating, from Tinder mishaps to the realities of juggling motherhood, work, and menopause – all while coping with profound loss. This added depth gives the film an emotional weight beyond the lighthearted romance of the original.

The central love story once again echoes the first film, beginning with misunderstanding and judgment before evolving into an unexpected romance. With its blend of humor, poignancy, and heartfelt moments, Mad About the Boy is a worthy continuation of Bridget’s journey. Highly recommended.

My rating: 4/5