Movie Scene: Material girls and boys

Following her brilliant debut ‘Past Lives’, Celine Song’s sophomore film ‘Materialists’ is a movie which deconstructs the modern dating scene, examining the expectations and preferences that come along with finding that perfect partner.

Strangely described as a ‘rom-com’ – while there’s plenty of ‘rom’, the film has very little ‘com’ – ‘Materialists’ is the story of aloof professional matchmaker Lucy (Dakota Johnson), who brings echelons of upmarket New Yorkers together to find their ‘perfect match’ not only in terms of sexual compatibility and emotional availability but also in pay cheque. While attending a former client’s wedding, she meets rich businessman Harry (Pedro Pascal) and, unwittingly, her broke ex John (Chris Evans). Starting a relationship with Harry, is there a possibility she’ll reconnect with John by curtain down?

So far, so predictable right? Well, ‘Materialists’ isn’t your average romantic film. Don’t go into it expecting lovey-dovey, hearts, flowers and grand gestures; this looks at the hard-bitten realism about that thing we call love, inspired by Song’s previous career as a matchmaker. It’s clear from the off that Lucy is herself a materialist; applying work values to her personal life having dumped charming everyman John because he was always broke. She sees love as nothing more than a business transaction, a dowry where assets are merged and ‘deal-breakers’ come in the form of dollar signs. Initially looking to sign Harry up as a client, she starts to date him and he is happy to indulge her materialistic tendencies. Why? Because he has them too, showering Lucy with expensive meals and trips. It’s less of a way to sweep her off her feet and more to show that he has the financial clout to make her happy.

Enter the impoverished John. He too is smart enough to know that his ‘starving artist’ needs money, he still holds onto the notion that, as The Beatles put it, all you need is love. He eschews the ‘good guy’ role, constantly trying to show her that money isn’t everything and Evans plays the role with all the charm he can muster.

‘Materialists’ is something we’ve seen a million times before in a million other romance movies yet Song shows a deft hand in balancing delicate romance with devastating, well-observed insights on the ‘merchandising’ of love and objectification, completely skewering themes of modern commitment but also bringing some of that typical romance magic through John’s ultimate belief that love transcends money. There’s shades of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ in the writing and Shabier Kirchner’s cinematography, which gives New York an Ephron-esque sheen. ‘Materialists’ can be heavy going with not much levity to it, and goes into dark territory with a sexual assault subplot.

Performances are strong, I think Johnson continues to get better as an actress and both Pascal and Evans charm their way through roles that they could do with their eyes closed. That said, I didn’t feel there was much chemistry between the trio (maybe that’s the point) and the ending is slightly predictable.

A fine second film by Song, this is an absorbing but cynical view of modern dating and love. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ it ain’t.