Movie Scene – Not too painful a watch

It’s been quite a few weeks for Jack Quaid. First he took on leading man responsibilities in black-comedy/horror ‘Companion’ while this week, he’s flexing his action man chops in comedy ‘Novocaine’, alongside ‘Prey’ lead Amber Midthunder.

In the film Quaid plays Nate, the mild-mannered loner and assistant manager at a San Diego bank whose only friend is his online gaming buddy Roscoe (Jacob Batalon) whom he’s never met.

The reason?

Nate has a genetic condition which means he’s unable to feel pain and so shies away from the world.

However he has a crush on new employee Shari (Midthunder) who gets kidnapped during a bank heist. Smitten, Nate decides he’s the one to save her, giving chase.

But thinking Nate is in on it, two cops (Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh) start chasing Nate and chaos ensues.

As concepts go, ‘Novocaine’ is an interesting one, riffing on the idea that, in most modern actioners, their leading men can get battered silly and walk away with nary a grimace.

Directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen take their time before getting to the good stuff, giving both central characters a chance to divulge past pains; a good thing because, if it was done mid-movie ‘Novocaine’ would grind to a halt.

Once the heist happens though its action all the way; Nate has to endure an arrow through his leg, a mace in the back; he’s stabbed, shot, beaten and takes it all with a good-natured shrug or surprised exclamation.

One scene where he has to ham up a brutal interrogation is particular funny.

That said, for the most part, it elicits snorts and chuckles rather than belly laughs.

The action too, very ‘John Wick slapstick’ in places and although well choreographed and fun to watch, is nothing special.

Luckily the film zips along nicely but, for me, the ending was a little bit strung out.

Quaid seems to have the nerdy everyman schtick down pat and is likeable enough whereas Midthunder gets saddled with ‘damsel in distress’ love interest.

‘Novocaine’ isn’t the best film about, but for a knockabout action-comedy of an evening you could certainly get through it without needing pain relief.