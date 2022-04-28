Music and Mass to remember Monnie

THERE will be a heartfelt Mass and beautiful music aplenty in Omagh next weekend to remember the life and spirit of Monnie McGovern.

Hosted by Comhaltas Chraobh na hÓmaí, of which Monnie was a beloved and dedicated former member, the special ‘Monnie McGovern Memorial Weekend’ will take place across May 6 and May 7.

On Friday, May 6, ‘Shaskeen’ will take to the stage at St Joseph’s Hall, in what promises to be a truly memorable concert. Doors open at 7.45pm, and the show will begin at 8.15pm.

Advertisement

A session at Broderick’s Bar will follow at 10pm, featuring Stephen Hayden, Maurice Hayden, and PJ McDonald.

Wonderful workshop

On Saturday, May 7, from 11am-to-2pm at the Drumragh Clubrooms (BT78 5SB), a workshop and vibrant recital will take place. Workshops will be tutored by Tara Breen (fiddle); Heather Gray (concertina); Eamon Cotter (flute); Derek Hickey (accordion); Shari Stacher (tin whistle); Ryan O’Donnell (banjo); as well as members of ‘Shaskeen’. Mass will take place at St Mary’s Drumragh, Omagh, at 5pm.

Then, at 8pm, the Blackwater Ceili Band are set to light up the stage at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, in a highly-anticipated concert, which will begin at 8pm. There is a £10 cover charge, while under-16s go free.

Session trail

A session trail will kickstart at Bogan’s Bar at 6pm, with Conor Woods; John Woods; and Paul McGlinchey. Then at 10pm, Tara Breen; Shane McAleer and Gerdy Thompson will be performing at Daly’s. At McCann’s, also at 10pm, will be Derek Hickey; Peter McKenna; and Ryan O’Donnell; while the McGovern family and friends will be playing at 10pm in the Blind Cobbler.

l For more information, please visit ‘Omagh Comhaltas Ceotóirí Éireann’, or email ‘omaghcomhaltas@gmail.com’.