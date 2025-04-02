Music in the Dungannon air as popular annual feis continues

THERE is arts and culture in the air in Dungannon as this year’s Feis Dhún Geanainn continues.

Held in the Des Fox Pavilion, Pairc Arthur Mallon, Edendork GAC, the feis got off to an excellent start last week with the Irish section.

The adjudicator this year, Fearghal McGuigan, from Bellaghy, has a wealth of experience, having taught in both the Irish Medium sector and in Thornhill College.

Fearghal has also been involved in producing programmes in Irish for television.

He was delighted with the high standard of Irish on the first day of the feis, and his adjudications were full of praise for the children, their teachers and their families.

The Speech and Drama section got underway this week and continues until Monday, April 7, when the special awards will be presented.

The adjudicator this year will be Patricia Mulligan, who is certainly no stranger to Feis Dhún Geanainn.

Music will be held on April 8, April 9 and April 10, with the final session – the choral events – being held on Thursday evening in Dungannon Leisure Centre.

The music adjudicator this year will be Pat McAlinden, who runs her own performing arts academy in Lurgan.

The feis will conclude with two days of traditional Irish music on Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, with Danny McGreevy adjudicating.

The feis committee would like to sincerely thank the local sponsors who make their work possible through their generous donations.

They further wish to express heartfelt thanks to the Executive Office through the District Council Community Festivals Funding programme, which was generously administered by Mid-Ulster District Council.