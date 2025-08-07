Music to the ears of vinyl fans as Omagh fair returns

THIS Saturday sees the return of the much-missed record fair in Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre.

There will be various record traders from around the country, bringing along their eclectic stock of vinyl for music lovers to pick through.

Whether you are into punk, metal, country, hip hop, pop, or classic rock – the record fair will have what you are looking for.

Vinyl sales have surged over the last number of years. Listening habits are changing and many young people and former vinyl addicts are returning to physical media and building their own collections, while, for some, the appeal is purely aesthetic. For others, it’s about building a more intentional relationship with music.

In 2024, vinyl sales continued to grow and increased by 9.1 per-cent since 2023, with 6.7 million units sold, marking a three-decade high.

One of thos who’ll be selling vinyl at the fair is Omagh musician and Ulster Herald columnist Mark McCausland.

He told the Ulster Herald, “’For years, the fair used to happen here quarterly.

“ I remember in my early days of record collecting, it was a great source for finding new stuff and those hard to find gems.

“The last fair in Omagh was over six years ago. These days I have to travel to another county to attend a fair, so it’s great to have it back on our doorstep once again.’’

For more information on the Omagh Record fair you can follow them on their Facebook page. The fair will begin at the Strule Arts Centre at 11.30am and will close at 4pm.