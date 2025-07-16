Local musician Anthony goes ‘home’ with his debut single

A TYRONE musician is getting ready to release his first single later this month and is gigging across the country – just a year and a half after first picking up a guitar.

It has only been 18 months since Coalisland man Anthony Maguire picked up the guitar for the first time. Since then, the 22-year-old has progressed quickly, now gigging across Ireland and preparing to release his debut single, ‘Home’, later this month on all streaming platforms.

Anthony told We Are Tyrone that he has always had a deep connection with music and loved listening to songs from an early age. However, it wasn’t until he was 20, when a friend brought a ukulele to his house, that he began playing an instrument.

“I had one lesson on the guitar when I was younger and to be honest, I didn’t enjoy it and learned nothing,” said Anthony.

“It was not until years later when my friend brought up a ukulele and I learned a few tunes on the instrument and I was hooked. I started playing guitar and I picked up the instrument really quickly. I never really knew until I started playing but a lot of the members of my family are musical.

“My uncle was a member of Luv Bug that were popular in the 1980s and my other uncle Chris Clarke is a musician.”

In recent months, Anthony has been performing at gigs across the county, playing a mix of covers and original songs in pubs and clubs.

He has also been hard at work in the studio recording his debut single, ‘Home’, which was produced at The Guitar Studio in Omagh by local producer and musician Matt McGlinn. The track features drums by Oscar Bradley from The Whistlin’ Donkeys.

Anthony described the song as an upbeat folk track about “finding your place in the world”.

“Everybody thinks ‘Home’ is a love song but it isn’t,” said Anthony.

“I was definitely inspired to write the song by my favourite artists which are Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan and it is about finding your place in the world and a place where you can truly be yourself.

“We have been working on the song for about three weeks and we plan to release it as a single at the end of the month. Matt has done a great job recording it and he also played bass and electric guitar on the track and Oscar from the Whistlin Donkeys played the drums.

“As this is my first single I am really excited for everyone to hear it and the people I have played it to really like the song. Me and Matt have recorded a few songs together and I plan on releasing them throughout the rest of 2025.”

l To keep up with Anthony’s gig dates and the release of ‘Home’, you can follow him on social media at @anthonymaguiremusic.