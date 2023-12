Folk stars in Tyrone have teamed up with some of the biggest names in the Irish music scene this Christmas to create a very special cover version of a festive classic in aid of Concern Worldwide.

All Folk’d Up, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, and The Tumbling Paddies from the county have joined Ruaile Buaile to release a special version of the 1984 number one single, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ under the name of ‘Folk Aid’.

The members of all four bands got together at a studio in Slane, and decked out in their Christmas attire, this multi-instrumental, one-off super group laid down the emotional track to help support Concern with the streaming proceeds.

Concern are an international humanitarian organisation that strives for a world free from poverty, fear and oppression.

The track features lead vocals from Fergal McAloon of the Whistlin’ Donkeys, Gareth Maguire of the Tumbling Paddies, Shane Lynam of Ruaile Buaile and Pauric Mohan of All Folk’d Up.

Mohan, who led the festive recording project, explained how they came up with the idea at a festival during the summer.

“We started talking about Christmas, and each band’s plans for the festive season,” he said. “And one of the lads in the group started playing ‘Jingle Bells’ on the whistle, and, suddenly everyone joined in. At that moment, one of the festival crew couldn’t resist shouting, ‘Do you know it’s July – not Christmas?’

“Little did they know, that comment would become the catalyst for recording this timeless classic.

“With the unwavering support of our 20 talented musicians, we decided to come together in November to record both the session and the song.

“If we all felt the magic, we pledged to share it with the world.”

Due to diary clashes, the bands – who have dominated the live music circuit for the past two years – are unable to get together to perform the song live before Christmas, but have marked the occasion by recording a video in the studio to compliment the track.

‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ by Folk Aid is available now on all major streaming platforms.