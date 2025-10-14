New band 4amclub tease what they are up to next

FRESH off the stage after headlining Queen’s Student Union in Belfast, Indie rock band ‘4amclub’ have reflected on their journey to-date while they gear up to release a full blown album in the future.

The band consists of Luke Bell of Drumquin on vocals and rhythm guitar, Páidi Muldoon, Dromore, on bass, Daniel Coulter of County Down on lead guitar and Michael Hawkins from Belfast on drums.

Following the release of their début EP ‘You Still Up?’ the band have went from strength-to-strength having headlined in the Mandela Hall in Belfast and performed at various festivals throughout the country.

Explaining the origins of the band, frontman Luke Bell spoke of how the Belfast based indie band formed by one chance meeting in a bar.

“I had never been in a band before but I had taken a notion during the Covid-19 lockdown to learn guitar while I was at university when I was 18,” he said.

“After the lockdown restrictions were eased, I went out to a bar one night in Belfast and got chatting to a guy about music and he said he had a mate who would be interested in jamming.”

That guy was lead guitarist Daniel Coulter and upon meeting, things took off for the band from there.

“We started meeting up and playing together and a few years down the line now we have formed a band, played some cool gigs and wrote plenty of songs, all totally by chance.

“Had I not gone out to the bar that night, it would never have happened.”

Having played their first few gigs in late 2023, the band then played their first headline show in 2024 in the legendary Mandela Hall in Belfast.

“We have played The Wee Bar in the Union a few times and did all right,” explained Luke.

“So we were asked to do the Mandela Hall with two other bands and it turned out to be a really memorable night.

“Since then, we have been playing a lot around Belfast and we recently won Buskfest in Banbridge which earned us the opportunity to play two festivals in Newcastle and Armagh.”

The band’s début EP ‘You Still Up?’ was released in August and features six original songs, including a live track from the headline show in the Mandela Hall.

“Since its release, thing have been going really well and we couldn’t be happier with it,” said Luke.

“We have sold plenty of CDs through gigging and in promoting it, we took quite a DIY approach and promoted it via social media, so we couldn’t be happier with how it all worked out.”

Next on the cards for the band will be the release of their next single ‘I’m Not There’ which is set to be followed by an announcement of more live shows to promote it.

“’I’m Not There’ was the live track on EP but it will be our next studio single,” Luke explained.

“We have plenty of songs written however and will be working towards a full-length album eventually in the near future.”

To keep up to date with 4amclub’s journey or to check out their latest EP, you can find them on all major streaming services and on Instagram at ‘4amclub_band’