Omagh-born author Sam Young has launched his highly anticipated debut novel, ‘Dancehall Days’.

The launch at Omagh Library yesterday provided readers with a unique opportunity to hear from the author himself, learn about the novel’s inspiration, and support a meaningful cause, as Sam is generously donating all book royalties to MS Society Research.

The launch event was hosted by local storyteller and Sweet Omagh Town podcaster, Declan Forde.

Sam Young’s path to authorship is anything but conventional.

Born and raised in Omagh, he attended both the Christian Brothers and Omagh Academy grammar schools before pursuing higher education.

Following a career in financial services, Sam retired in 2021 at the age of 65.

It was during this new phase of life that he finally put pen to paper on a story that had been in his mind for over two decades.

The inspiration for ‘Dancehall Days’ came from stories shared by his late mother about her upbringing in Omagh and the events that shaped her life. Initially writing everything by hand in a jotter, Sam eventually transitioned to a laptop, and after three years and countless revisions, ‘Dancehall Days’ became the first of what he now envisions as a trilogy.

“For years I’ve wanted to write ‘Dancehall Days’ and I can’t believe it’s finally out there,” said Sam. “At first I wrote everything out by hand. Eventually, I typed it out on a laptop and realised I had so many words it would have to become a trilogy! The response to the book has blown me away. I’ve even had people say they’ve read it twice and can’t wait for the second in the series.”

Supporting MS Research

Sam’s personal connection to MS is a driving force behind his decision to donate his book royalties to MS Society Research.

Sam, whose wife, Mae, lives with relapsing MS, continued: “My wife Mae has been such a huge support throughout the whole process.

“My mother died in the same week that Mae was diagnosed in September 2019 and the two events became inextricably linked in my head and I decided that the proceeds had to go to MS Research to help try and alleviate and maybe even find a cure for the condition that affects so many people as well as their carers and their families.”

Since they met 35 years ago, Sam and Mae have travelled extensively, but long haul became shorter haul following Mae’s diagnosis.

Stewart Finn, Northern Ireland County Director at the MS Society, expressed his appreciation for Sam’s support.

“We are hugely grateful to Sam for donating sales of his debut book to the MS Society.

“MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, and without the hard work and dedication of our amazing supporters like Sam, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the services and support we do.”

With over 5,300 people living with MS in Northern Ireland, Sam hopes his efforts will contribute to research that may one day lead to a cure.