Interesting new exhibition opens at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh

AN ongoing journey of artistic discovery is the theme of a new art exhibition on display throughout March at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Titled ‘Fusion’, the exhibition features the stunning works of Omagh native Aaron Brannigan.

Now based in Bangor, Aaron discovered his creative voice during furlough; using this period of reflection to channel his artistic energy into visual expression.

With a background in psychology, Aaron has spent several years working in Belfast, supporting individuals and community groups through his work with local organisations.

Currently employed as a Skills Navigator, Aaron leads workshops in employability skills, arts, and crafts, seamlessly blending creativity with education and personal development.

His professional experience continues to inform his artistic practice, particularly his interest in people, identity, and human connection.

Fusion showcases a selection of Aaron’s charcoal works, with a particular focus on portraiture in pencil and charcoal.

While he also enjoys exploring the depth and richness of oil painting, this exhibition highlights his ongoing fascination with drawing as a means of observation and expression.

Constantly evolving as an artist, Aaron continues to experiment with new techniques and subjects, seeking fresh ways to capture the world around him. The works on display reflect his ongoing journey of artistic discovery and growth.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council remarked Cllr Barry McElduff said that he was ‘privileged’ to help launch Aaron’s exhibition.

“Aaron’s ‘Fusion’ exhibition highlights the power of visual art to spark reflection and conversation,” he said. “Through his art, Aaron captures so many leading figures and others who appeal to him so well with a strong emphasis on charcoal drawings.

“We were welcoming Aaron home to Omagh, his native place.

“What resonated with me was that Aaron is an exceptionally talented artist whose work is deeply rooted in personal experience and community engagement.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy this striking collection. Such exhibitions are a central part of our comprehensive cultural offering.”

‘Fusion’ by Aaron Brannigan will run until Saturday, March 28. It can be viewed Monday to Saturday, 9.30am – 5pm, and admission is free.

