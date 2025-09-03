New Irish history book to be launched in Dungannon

DUNGANNON will play host to a unique exploration of Irish history next week as Belfast historian Dr Samuel Beckton launches his latest book, ‘The Unbroken Covenant: Could Ulster Unionists Have Controlled a Nine-County Northern Ireland, 1920–1945?’.

The book, published by Peter Lang, marks the centenary of the 1925 Irish Boundary Commission and delves into a compelling ‘what if’ scenario: What might have happened if Ulster Unionists had controlled all nine counties of Ulster, rather than the six counties that became Northern Ireland?

Dr Beckton’s research examines the political, social, and even wartime implications of such an alternative history.

Advertisement

Among the questions his work explores are whether Unionists could have dominated Monaghan County Council, secured representation from border counties at Stormont or influenced events such as the Battle of the Atlantic during World War II.

“The Government of Ireland Act 1920 set the framework for partition, but the debates over Ulster’s boundaries left open a fascinating counterfactual scenario,” Dr Beckton said.

“This book allows readers to consider how history could have taken a different course and what that might have meant for the border counties, politics, and wider Irish-British relations.”

The Tyrone launch is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9 at 7pm, taking place at the Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House in Dungannon.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Dr Beckton discuss the book’s themes, insights and the broader historical questions it raises.