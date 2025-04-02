New Irish language podcast launched by Pomeroy group

AN Irish language podcast featuring critically-acclaimed authors has been launched in Pomeroy.

The Institute of Irish Leadership in Pomeroy debuted the introductory episode of their first Irish language podcast series, ‘ar pár’, on March 14 as part of Seachtain Na Gaeilge/Irish Language Week.

Fermanagh author Seamas Mac Annaidh was delighted to be invited to explore and analyse his prolific collection of Irish language literature with historian and Irish language specialist Seamus Kilpatrick of Pomeroy in a series of long-form conversational interviews recorded, engineered and produced by production coordinator Jake de Souza.

Advertisement

The first episode of the series is now available to stream on all major podcast listening platforms.

The production serves as a culturally-significant archival effort to ensure the Irish language works of Seamas Mac Annaidh continue to be studied and discussed, preserved through the increasingly popular medium of widely distributed digital audio streaming.

Kathleen Burns of the Institute of Irish Leadership said that ‘listening to podcasts is a great way to learn Irish’.

“There are also plenty of platforms available to view the podcasts from,” she added.

The Institute of Irish Leadership recognises the significance of keeping the spirt of Irish language stories alive, to ensure that important cultural touchstones and singular works of literature continue to be studied in schools, colleges and amongst the wider public. This podcast series will provide listeners both at home and abroad with a unique opportunity to listen to intimate conversational interviews with important local literary figures.

The podcast is now available across all major podcast distribution platforms here: https://linktr.ee/arparpod.